Three terrorists including a Pakistani killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama, Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorist have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday. Besides that a Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba was also gunned down by security forces at Hazratbal on the outskirts in Srinagar.

“Another terrorist killed (Total 2), both affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba). Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the police said.

Earlier, the police said two terrorists were holed up in a structure separate from a mosque.

“We have taken every precaution to ensure that no damage is caused to the mosque,” J&K police said quoting IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday morning after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire which triggered the encounter.

On the other hand, a terrorist killed in an encounter between terrorists and police at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar has been identified, police said on Thursday.

The slain terrorist was a Pakistani national associated with the LeT.

“The terrorist identified as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamza, a Pakistani national, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was associate of top LeT/TRF commander Mehran. His killing is a big success,” Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and police took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the police zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.