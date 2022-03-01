TN MBBS student, three others arrested for sexual abuse of minor girl

Chennai: A second-year MBBS student of a Medical college in Chennai and three of his friends were arrested by the Vadapalani All Women Police station for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The arrested include medical student, B Vasanthagireesh of Kanniyakumari and his friends — M Paulsivaji alias Ranjith of Virudhunagar district, P Vishal of Kolapakkam, and M Prasanna of Nanganallur.

All the four were arrested on Monday and produced before a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court and remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the medical student had befriended the girl through social media and promised to marry her, and later sexually assaulted her after drugging her. The girl was later sexually assaulted by Vasanthagireesh’s friends as well.

The girl’s parents came to know of the crime after she was taken to a doctor for a medical check-up. The doctor who examined the girl informed the parents that she was sexually abused.

They lodged a complaint with the Vadapalani All Women police station who on investigation found that Vasanthagireesh and his friends were behind this assault and took action against them.