Two tribal women sexually molested on road in MP’s Alirajpur

Bhopal: Two tribal women were asexually assaulted by a group of men in a village in Madhya Pradesh’ tribal Alirajpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that two accused have been arrested in connection with the crime.

After verifying viral video, local police said the incident occurred during a popular tribal festival

The incident came to light after a shocking video surfaced on social media, showing the two women, standing beside a vehicle on a busy road in Alirajpur, nearly 400 km away from Bhopal, being forcibly sexually assaulted by a group of men on broad day light, while some others were seen capturing the incident on their mobile phones.

The clip shows one of the women appearing to hide behind a vehicle parked on the roadside when a man, passing the spot, grabbed and assaulted her.

She gets rescued by a passerby, who pulled the man away. However, in the meantime, another man grabbed another woman standing at the same spot and molested her.

“A case has been registered against a group of persons. Two persons involved involved the case has been arrested. A search for another accused is underway,” Alirajpur’s Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, said.

