Ukraine could be Pentagon’s largest bio-labs project: Russia

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country does not rule out the possibility that Ukraine could be the Pentagon’s largest bio-laboratory project.

“Other documents were also opened. These are documents that are related to the military biological activities of US laboratories in Ukraine. These are documents signed by Ukrainian officials, Americans,” RT News quoted Lavrov as saying.

He noted that the US has many similar laboratories around the perimeter of Russia in the former Soviet countries.

“Ukraine is perhaps the largest project from the point of view of the Pentagon, which manages the activities of these laboratories,” the Minister said.

Lavrov said in an interview with RT that sanctions have always only strengthened Russia.

“As President (Vladimir) Putin said, we are the champion in terms of the number of sanctions that have been imposed on Russia. More than five thousand individual measures. This is almost twice as many as the number of sanctions imposed against the DPRK and Iran. But I must say that sanctions have always only strengthened us,” he said.

DPRK is the official name of North Korea.