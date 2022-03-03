UP records 53.31% turnout till 5 pm in sixth phase of polls

New Delhi: Over 53 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

The Election Commission also said that 53.31 per cent of voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach.

As per the EC data, Ambedkar Nagar has registered 58.68 per cent, Balia 51.74 per cent, Balrampur 48.41 per cent, Basti 54.07 per cent, Deoria 51.51 per cent, Gorakhpur 53.86 per cent, Kushinagar 55.1 per cent, Maharajganj 57.48 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 51.14 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 49.83 per cent till 5 pm.

The Ambedkar Nagar constituency has recorded the highest number of voter turnout (approximate trend) of 58.68 per cent till 5 pm while the constituency of Balrampur has recorded the lowest with 48.41 per cent so far.

The sixth phase of polling in 57 constituencies, spread over 10 districts, was held on Thursday. Over 2.14 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. A total 676 candidates are in the fray.