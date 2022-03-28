V-P calls for objective re-evaluation of India history

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the historians should be committed to truth and called for an objective re-evaluation of Indian history through fact-based research. He and also called for greater research on unsung Indian heroes of the freedom struggle, their individual stories must be documented to reveal their pain, struggle and the great pride with which they fought for the motherland. Untold history must be told, he said.

Naidu was speaking at the valedictory function of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). He said that there is a need for greater academic rigor in historical research, and cautioned against “selective or incomplete accounts of Indian history”.

He said that retelling historical facts through an ideological viewpoint will provide a distorted view, as was done under colonial rule. Instead, he urged historians to strengthen scientific writing of history with the help of specialized bodies like the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

Even on popular heroes, Naidu suggested that historical research must delve deeper into different aspects of their personalities in a more comprehensive manner. He stressed the need for studying tribal and peasant revolts in various parts of the country in greater detail to understand the unflinching courage of the ordinary masses who fought the British without any organisational backing.