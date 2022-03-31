Woman who hurled bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested

Srinagar: The woman who had allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in J&K’s Sopore town was arrested on Thursday, police said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that the arrested woman has been identified as Haseena Akhtar, an overground worker (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“She had thrown a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in Sopore in which one policeman and a CRPF jawan were injured.

“There are three FIRs under the UAPA against her,” he said.