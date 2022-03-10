Yogi Adityanath breaks ‘Noida jinx’

New Delhi: After over three decades, Yogi Adityanath returned to power in Uttar Pradesh by breaking the ‘Noida jinx’, according to which any Chief Minister who visited the city loses power.

After becoming Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath has visited Nodia multiple times to inaugurate, lay the foundation of several development projects and administrative work.

The Noida jinx was a talking point in the Uttar Pradesh power corridor after Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in 1988 within a few days after his return from the city.

According to the latest trend, the BJP has won 21 and is leading in 231 assembly constituencies with 41.80 per cent vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat by over 90,000 votes.

Former Chief Ministers Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav had avoided visiting Noida during their chief ministership. In recent times, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati visited Noida in 2007 after becoming chief minister and she lost the assembly polls in 2012. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akshilesh Yadav also followed the trend during his five-year tenure from 2012.

During his visit to the city in January, Adityanath took a dig at Mayawati and Yadav by saying that power was more important for them so they were hesitant to visit Noida. When asked about the jinx, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, who is currently leading, had said that Chief Minister Adityanath has personally taken care of development of the city and its people by visiting multiple times.