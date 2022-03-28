Yogi Adityanath distributes portfolios, keeps 34 with himself

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday distributed portfolios to his newly-inducted ministers, keeping the largest share for himself.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister has retained home, vigilance, revenue, general administration, information, estate department, institutional finance, Sachivalaya administration, mining, food security, housing, civil aviation and law, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has been allotted rural development, rural engineering, national integration, food processing and entertainment tax. Maurya held the all-important PWD portfolio in the previous regime.

Another Deputy CM, Brajesh Pathak, has been given medical education, health and family welfare.

Senior minister Suresh Khanna retains his parliamentary affairs and finance portfolios. Surya Pratap Shahi gets his agriculture portfolio, while Swatantra Dev Singh gets the all-important Jal Shakti ministry.

Baby Rani Maurya has been given women and child welfare department, while Chaudhary Laxmi Narain has been given charge of the cane development ministry.

Dharampal Singh got dairy development, while Jaiveer Singh got tourism.

Jitin Prasada has been given the important PWD ministry, while Nand Gopal Nandi got industrial development.

Sanjay Nishad has been allotted the fisheries department, while Asheesh Patel got technical education. Nitin Agarwal has been given excise.

Aseem Arun, a former IPS officer, has been given social welfare ministry while Daya Shankar Singh got transport.

Danish Azad, the lone Muslim minister, has been made in charge of the minority welfare department.