10 coaches of Mumbai-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express derail near Nashik

Nashik: At least 10 coaches of the 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express derailed between Devlali and Lahavit stations near Nashik here on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

While two passengers have sustained some minor injuries, there are no fatalities in the accident that occurred around 3.10 pm.

The Central Railway (CR) has rushed an accident relief train from Manmad and accident relief medical equipment from Bhusaval besides a medical van from Igatpuri to the accident site.

CR Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that part coaches with passengers are being moved towards the Nashik end and buses have been arranged for their convenience.

Clarifying certain media reports, Sutar said that “no death is reported” in the derailed train mishap, while the two injured passengers have been provided medical attention.

The incident resulted in the regulation of schedules of at least five trains while the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express was diverted via Diva-Vasai corridor.