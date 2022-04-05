5 land in Delhi Police net for counterfeiting Rs 10 coins

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested five persons for allegedly manufacturing fake Rs 10 coins, which the accused had been supplying for quite some time now.

While the Special Cell has not released any official statement on this count yet, a source said that the accused persons have identified as Naresh Kumar, Dharmender Mehto, Dharmender Kumar Sharma, Sharvan Kumar Sharma and Santosh Kumar alias Kurta.

The police moved separate pleas seeking seven-day police custody of Naresh and Santosh and judicial custody for the other three accused.

The remand plea was opposed by advocate Deepak Tyagi who was appearing for the accused. The court after hearing the contention of both the sides, allowed the plea of the Special Cell.

“It is submitted by the investigating officer that seven-day police remand of the accused Naresh and Santosh are required to nab the accomplices of the gang who are at large and to recover the raw material suppliers and receivers of manufactured counterfeit Indian coins from different states.

“Keeping in view the grounds mentioned in the application, it is necessary to send accused Naresh Kumar and Santosh Kumar to seven-day police remand,” the court noted.

It remanded the other three accused to 14-day judicial custody.