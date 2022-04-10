Apprehending infiltration from PoK, intel agencies ask forces to enhance vigil in J&K

New Delhi: Following intelligence inputs that a large number of terrorists have assembled in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Abbaspur and Daukhan, the intelligence agencies have sounded an alert to keep a strict vigil on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the security setup deployed in the J&K, quoting intelligence inputs said that after melting of snow, these terrorists have planned to sneak into the Union Territory of J&K and they will attempt to cross the International Border (IB) or the LoC through the unconventional routes crossing through the mountain terrains and riverine belts.

The security officials also said that after melting of the snow, the border guarding forces are monitoring the IB closely round the clock to avert any misdeed at the borders.

“To keep eye on the mountain terrains and riverine belt, the forces have been using drones for surveillance at the borders while patrolling on those patches has been increased,” the officials further said.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has already stepped up the security arrangements along the borders in close coordination with the Indian Army after March onwards under the standard operative procedure, a senior official in the BSF said.

Sources also said that the Pakistani handlers are under tremendous pressure by the Pakistan’s ISI for executing a bigger terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, they are putting all efforts to destabilise the peace and the process of development there.

The intelligence inputs also warned that the ISI is also trying to recruit new Over Ground Workers in J&K and they have directed their men to influence the youths to join them secretly and to work as ‘lone wolf’.

In October last year, these lone wolf attackers had executed the targetted killings in Srinagar and Pulwama, but most of them were neutralised in consecutive operations conducted by the security forces.

On the other hand, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi is on a three days visit to Kashmir from Sunday to April 12 to review the security scenario, the Army said on Sunday.