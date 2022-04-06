Armed men loot goods train carrying sugar in MP’s Morena

Bhopal: A group of armed men in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district looted a goods train carrying sugar and ran away after opening fire. However, in retaliatory firing by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), one of the members got injured and later held by the police.

As per the Morena district police, the incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday when a goods train carrying sugar was heading toward Delhi. As the train slowed down briefly awaiting the green signal at the Sikroda station, armed members reached there and started offloading the sugar.

The RPF patrolling at the station noticed it and rushed towards them. Seeing the RPF approaching them, the robbers started firing, the police said.

In retaliation, RPF personnel also opened fire on them and one of the gang members got injured and was later arrested. However, by the time the RPF reached the spot and chased away the robbers, they had offloaded over 40 sacks of sugar from the train.

“One of the members of the gang was injured in retaliatory firing by police and undergoing treatment,” said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) AK Singh.

“The injured gang member has been identified as Ravi Sharma and is being treated for injuries at a government-run hospital in Morena,” Singh said.

Morena district falls under Chambal area in the state, which had sheltered a long list of dacoits – Gabbar Singh Gadaria (Sholay movie is based on his life), Paan Singh Tomar, Daku Man Singh, Veerappan and many more.