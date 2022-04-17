Army Commanders Conference to be held from April 18-22

New Delhi: The biannual Army Commanders’ Conference will be held in New Delhi from Monday and go on till April 22, an official statement said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the Conference on April 21, the Defence Ministry statement said.

The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence, it said.

An apex level biannual event, held in April and October every year, the conference sees conceptual level deliberations that make important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

According to the Defence Ministry, the senior Army leadership, at the conference, will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict. and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans.

There will be discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are also scheduled, the statement said.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army.

As part of the conference, the Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will also be organised, the statement added.