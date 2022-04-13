Calcutta HC order CBI probe into Hanskhali minor rape case

Kolkata: Call it a record. As many as five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiries have been ordered against the West Bengal government during the last 18 days, with the latest being on the rape of minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state.

The hearing on the minor rape cases was heard by a division bench of the Kolkata High Court on Tuesday afternoon but the judge had reserved the order for the time being.

But the order directing a court-monitored CBI probe into the matter was uploaded in the court’s website late on Tuesday evening.

The five orders referred here are by different division benches of the Calcutta High Court, including the ones delivered by single-judge benches.

These include March 25 order on carnage killing nine persons at Bogtui in Birbhum district, April 4 order on murder on of Purulia’s Congress leader, Tapan Kandu, April 8 order on murder of Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief, Vadu Sheikh and finally the two orders on April 12, the first on the suicide of Niranjan Baishnab, an eye witness to Tapan Kandu’s murder and the second of minor rape at Hanskhali.