Can never compromise on India’s unity, says Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing a gathering on 15th Civil Services Day said that India cannot make any compromise on the integrity and unity of the country.

“We cannot make any compromise on integrity and unity of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the civil servants here on Thursday.

Remembering Sardar Patel’s vision of India, PM Modi said, “ We are a democratic nation and have three challenges before us- Equality, Globalisation and India’s unity.”

“We can never compromise on India unity, it is our and every civil servant’s first and foremost responsibility.

The prime minister’s statement came at a time when India is reporting several instances of communal violence and clashes in various states, the most recent and controversial being Delhi’s Jahangirpur Hanuman Jayanti riots.

Though PM Modi made no direct reference to the incident, he reiterated that the unity of the country will not be compromised at any cost.

Modi said, “We should spell out our vision for ‘India at 100’, each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years.”

“The tradition that we have for thousands of years has been a tradition of carrying on the strength of the common man,” he said while speaking after conferring the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Service Day.

Modi suggested all the training academies can virtually share the process and experiences of the award winners on a weekly basis.

Secondly, from the award-winning projects, one scheme may be chosen for implementation among few districts and the experience of the same may be discussed in next year’s Civil Service Day.

The Prime Minister noted that in the country’s democratic set up, “we should be committed to three goals”.

“The first goal is that there should be a change in the life of the common people in the country, their life should be easy and they should also be able to feel this ease. Common people should not have to struggle in their dealings with the government, benefits and services should be available to them without hassle,” he said.