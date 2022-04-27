CBI registers three PEs against Param Bir Singh, others

New Delhi: In a latest development in the inquiry against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three Preliminary Enquiries (PEs) against him and others following directions from the apex court.

The PEs are not FIRs but a process to collect and check prima facie evidences on the basis of witnesses’ account, documents etc. If prima facie a case is made out, the CBI will then convert these PEs into FIRs.

A top source said that the PEs were initiated against Singh, Jitendra Navlani, former cop Pradeep Sharma and others. They all have been accused of taking bribe, extorting money and indulging in criminal misconducts.

Mumbai Police had filed five FIRs against Singh and others which have been taken over by the federal probe agency. All the five cases have been re-registered by the CBI as per the directions of the apex court.

Rakesh Arora, a social worker, had levelled allegations of bribery and corruption against Singh and Sharma. He had alleged that Sharma and Singh were allegedly extorting money from gambling clubs.

The second PE relates to extortion charges against Singh in which businessman Jitu Navlani has also been accused. The source said that Singh invested Rs 1,000 crore in real estate business through Navlani. This money was allegedly raised through extortions and bribes.

On the other hand, Navlani had accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of indulging in corruption.

Sharma was placed under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

The last PE is regarding alleged misuse of power by Singh when he was the police commissioner of Mumbai.

The source said that after completing the inquiry, the agency will decide whether to convert these PEs into FIRs.