CBI takes Anil Deshmukh into custody in graft case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took the custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the ongoing probe into the corruption allegations against him.

A CBI team took charge of the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Deshmukh from the Arthur Road Central Jail — where he has been in judicial custody of the Special PMLA Court since over five months — and placed him under arrest for further investigations.

Through his lawyer Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh had challenged before the Bombay High Court a Special Court’s order allowing the CBI to take him into custody.

Deshmukh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (D) in the early hours of November 2, 2021 is facing allegations levelled by former Mumbai commissioner of police Param Bir Singh pertaining to extortion from Mumbai hoteliers, payouts for police promotions/transfers, besides money-laundering and other charges.

When Deshmukh’s plea against the CBI appeal came up on Wednesday, two judges of Bombay High Court separately recused themselves from hearing the matter.

Prior to this, the CBI took custody of a dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze and two aides of Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, on Monday, and they were remanded to the central agency till April 11 by a Special PMLA Court.

The CBI told the Special Court that it wants to confront the trio and Deshmukh in connection with a Rs 400 crore corruption case with prima facie shocking details that could not be divulged in the open court, and later they may also be taken to Delhi for further probe with others.