CBI to grill Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mandal on April 6

Kolkata: With the single and division benches of the Calcutta High Court having refused to give legal shield to Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s district president in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal alias Keshto, there is little chance for him to avoid facing the CBI this week in ongoing probe in cattle and coal smuggling.

The CBI has summoned Mandal to its office at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on April 6. This is the sixth summon sent to him. Earlier, the central agency had summoned Mandal for questioning five times. However, each time he evaded the interrogation on the pretext of sickness.

Earlier, the Mandal had approached the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court seeking a legal shield against the arrest by the CBI. However on March 11, the court refused to grant Mandal any relief on grounds that the court cannot intervene in the process of investigation by any probe agency. Later, Mandal approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which also upheld the order of the single bench. The court observed that the accused person can approach for an anticipatory bail against any arrest.