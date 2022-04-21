Cops are probing who called rioter Ansar near the mosque

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police investigating the Jahangirpuri violence, is scanning the call record of Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, the prime accused in the attack on Hanuman shobha yatra, to know who called him to incite the mob.

Sources have claimed that the last time Ansar received a call was from a man who was standing near the mosque where the violence started.

The officials are trying to establish the identity of the man who called Ansar near the mosque just before the violence began.

The police believe that Ansar was being controlled by someone who was working for a gang.

“Ansar was called by someone. He was asked to come near the mosque. The caller was also standing near the mosque. His location was active in that are. He could be one more prime accused who wanted a riot like situation in the area,” said a source.

Crime Branch investigation has also revealed that the prime accused, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, was also involved in drug supply and had also seized a BMW car belonging to a South Delhi-based businessman.

The sources close to the development have claimed that during the course of interrogation, Ansar confessed his involvement in drug peddling.

They claimed that with his illegal trade the accused minted money and used it to create a gangster-type image in Jahangirpuri.

Ansar initially started dealing with scrape business and later on started supplying heroin and smack.

“He had apprehension that if he was caught supplying narcotic substance he would be awarded a long jail term. This fear led him to end his drug peddling business. Ansar then started running ‘satta’ in North-West Delhi,” claimed one of the sources.

The sources have claimed that a few photos of Ansar with a BMW car were accessed by the police. In one of the photos he was seen standing on the bonnet of the car.

During interrogation, the police revealed that the car belonged to a South Delhi-based businessman.

“It was a disputed BMW car and Ansar had taken its illegal custody using his criminal background. Later he gave the car to someone who lived in West Bengal,” the source claimed.

The owner of the car had lodged a case with the Delhi Police. Later, the police interrogated Ansar in which he broke down and brought back BMW car from West Bengal.

It was then handed over to its real owner.

The Crime Branch is now looking into his West Bengal connections.