Covid precaution dose for all adults at private vaccination centres

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the Covid precaution dose will be available for adults above the age of 18 at private vaccination centres from Sunday (April 10).

All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, are eligible for the precaution dose.

About 96 per cent of all 15 plus population in the country has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab while about 83 per cent of 15 plus population has received both the doses.

Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60 plus population group. Along with, around 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have received the first dose vaccine against Covid pandemic.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.