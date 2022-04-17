Don’t dare to take law into your hands: K’taka CM reacts to Hubballi violence

Vijayanagara (Karnataka): In a clear message to elements aiming to foment trouble in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned that no one should dare to take law into their hands.

Reacting to the communal tension that erupted in Hubbali on Saturday night, the chief minister said that the state government would not tolerate it.

Bommai was speaking to media persons on Sunday ahead of the BJP State Executive meeting here.

“The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop,” Bommai said.

Police have arrested as many as 40 persons in connection with the violence that erupted after an objectionable social media post surfaced in Hubballi city.

Violence broke out late Saturday after hundreds of people belonging to minority community came onto streets and indulged in violence. Soon, the incident took a communal turn and two groups indulged in stone pelting in the city known as ‘Chota Mumbai’ as it is the commercial hub of north Karnataka.

In 1994, Hubballi had made it to the headlines over the controversy around hoisting of national flag on the premises of the Eidgah maidan here.

“In Hubballi yesterday some elements took law into their hands. Though the police had arrested the person who had posted a Whatsapp message, some people assembled in front of a police station and incited trouble. Some policemen too were injured in the incident. Later stone pelting too has happened in some parts of old Hubballi which is an unpardonable crime,” Bommai said.

The violence in Hubballi is the latest development in a series of controversies that have roused communal polarisation in Karnataka.