Published On: Wed, Apr 13th, 2022

ED arrests PFI member from Kerala in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader from Kerala in connection with a money laundering case.


PFI’s Kerala unit leader MK Ashraf was arrested by the Central agency on Tuesday

PFI’s Kerala unit leader MK Ashraf was arrested by the Central agency on Tuesday.

PFI chairman OMA Salam condemned the arrest and called it a witch-hunt.

The ED has not given any statement in this respect.

On March 12, one Abdul Razzak was also placed under arrest by the ED. Razzak was accused of raising fund for PFI through illegal means.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com