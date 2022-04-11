ED attaches properties of gang involved in revival of LTTE

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached properties worth Rs 3.59 crore, including six landed properties, 12 vehicles, cash and bank deposits, belonging to Suresh Raj A, Satkunam alias Sabeshan, Ramesh and Soundararajan alias Sounder in connection with the seizure of drugs and arms from a Sri Lankan fishing boat.

An ED official said that on March 18, 2021, the Indian Coast Guard had intercepted one Sri Lankan fishing boat named ‘Ravihansi’ from near the Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, within the territorial waters of India.

On searching the boat, a large cache of heroin (300 kg) along with five assault rifles and 1,000 9 mm ammunition were found.

The NIA then launched an investigation into the matter and subsequently a charge sheet was filed against Sri Lankan nationals and others.

The ED then initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR registered by NIA.

The ED found that the contraband and the arms were meant for Suresh, Satkunam and their associates. The sale proceeds of the said drugs were meant to be used for the revival of proscribed terrorist organisation LTTE.

The ED further learnt that Suresh and Satkunam were involved in a similar case earlier with the active support of Ramesh and Soundarajan.

“Suresh and Satkunam were convicted earlier in an NDPS case. The proceeds of crime totalling Rs 3.59 crore were derived by commission of schedule offence. Since the accused persons possessed such proceeds of crime, the same has been provisionally attached,” said the ED official.