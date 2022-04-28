Equities keep early gains intact, settle in green

New Delhi: Keeping the morning session gains intact, the Indian equity benchmarks settled Thursday’s trade on a positive note.

On Thursday, Sensex settled at 57,521 points, up 702 points or 1.2 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 17,245 points, up 207 points or 1.2 per cent.

Even though the indices were in the green, analysts expect volatility to continue in Dalal Street.

“Volatility is expected to continue in the short-term due to weakening global trade and we suggest investors to have rational expectations focusing on domestic growth sectors like Capex, banking and defensives,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors’ preference is shifting to safe-haven assets due to volatility in the equity market and besides the global uncertainties indicated by rising US dollar index, Nair added.