Published On: Thu, Apr 28th, 2022

Five monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam; one arrested

Guwahati: Five ‘exotic’ monkeys and a wallaby were rescued while being smuggled into Assam’s Kamrup district and a person was arrested in connection, forest officials said on Thursday.

The team arrested one person while another fled

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by North Kamrup Division Range Officer Sangeeta Rani Singha intercepted an Innova vehicle in Hajo on Wednesday night and seized six cages in which the animals were found.

The team arrested one person while another fled.

The forest and the wildlife officials continued their search and interrogating the detainee to ascertain from where the animals were brought and their ultimate destination.

During the past few years, Assam witnessed seizures of rare and exotic animals which are not found in the mountainous northeastern region.

Forest officials have recovered several exotic animals in southern Assam after being smuggled from Myanmar as Mizoram, Manipur and other northeastern states are being used as corridors.

Myanmar shares a 1,643 km of unfenced border with the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com