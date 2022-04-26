HAL, BEL join hands to develop infra-red search and track system for Su-30 MKI

Chennai: Public sector defence firms Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have signed a co-development and co-production agreement for long range dual band infra-red search and track system (IRST) for IAF’s Su-30 MKI fighter plane.

In a regulatory filing, HAL said the agreement between the two companies is under the MAKE-II procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The MAKE-II procedure is for industry funded projects for development of prototype of equipment/system/platform or their upgrades or their sub-systems/sub-assembly/ assemblies/components, primarily for import substitution/innovative solutions.

According to HAL, the proposed IRST system will be a high end strategic technology product in the field of defence avionics and technically competitive to existing IRST system in the global market with features of television day camera, infrared, and laser sensors in single window for air to air and air to ground target tracking and localisation.

The system will enhance the Indian Air Force’s air superiority, HAL said.

The joining hands of two defence PSUs for development of technologically critical IRST gives impetus to “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the defence sector, the company added.

This initiative also opens the future path in the field of indigenous defence manufacturing for development of high end strategic technology product of IRST for various platforms in global competitive environment.