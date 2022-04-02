Halal ban row: K’taka CM directs all SPs, DCs to be vigilant, 7 held

Bengaluru: Halal ban controversy in Karnataka has taken a serious turn in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by ‘Hosa tadukua’ on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, “we are with Hindu activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it.”