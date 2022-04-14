Haryana to have training institute for drone pilots

Chandigarh: A training institute for drone pilots would be set up in the state by Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA), it was announced on Thursday.

A decision in this regard was taken at the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The Chief Minister was apprised that Haryana is the first state to create a separate corporation to faster the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-driven governance application.

“This is a unique beginning as with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can be controlled, besides detecting their expansion as manual surveys were conducted earlier that were time consuming, costly and required more manpower,” he said, as per an official statement.

Directing the officers to ensure quick disposal of various types of surveys and imaging work, Khattar said besides the Revenue Department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments, including Urban Local Bodies, Power, Disaster Management, Mining, and Forests.

The Chief Minister was also apprised about the procurement of drones in various categories and different sensors.