Indian banana, baby corn can now be exported to Canada

New Delhi: Thanks to the successful negotiations between an Indian agency and the Canadian government, Indian banana and baby corn can now be exported there, officials said on Saturday.

“The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian Banana and Baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities. Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Manoj Ahuja held a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay on April 7 wherein this was cleared,” an official said.

Canada informed that export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from April 2022 after updation of directive D-95-28: Plant Protection Import and Domestic Movement Requirements for Corn and the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS).

Further, based on the technical information provided for fresh bananas by India, Canada has approved its entry with immediate effect.

“This decision of the government of Canada would immensely benefit the Indian farmers growing these crops and would also enhance India’s export earnings,” an official said.

India is the largest producer of bananas accounting for over 25 per cent of global production.

Government data showed that fruits and vegetables exports were up by 12 per cent to touch $1,676 million in 2021-22 against $1,492 million in 2020-21, while processed fruits and vegetables exports were up by 7 per cent to reach $1,202 million in 2021-22 against $1,120 million in the previous year.