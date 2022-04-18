Published On: Mon, Apr 18th, 2022

India’s daily domestic air passenger traffic crosses 4 lakh mark

New Delhi: India’s daily domestic air passenger traffic crossed the 4 lakh mark on Sunday – for the first time in the last two years, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Monday.

In a tweet, he said: “And we hit the 4 lakh mark for the first time in the last two years!”

On Sunday, 407,975 domestic passengers were ferried on 2,838 flights. The total flight movement stood at 5,672.

According to industry experts, lower Covid infection rate as well as lesser restrictions and holiday travel propped up the passenger numbers.

