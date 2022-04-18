Jahangirpuri shooter in ‘blue kurta’ lands in police net

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly fired shots during the communal clashes in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri.

DCP (north-west), Usha Rangnani, said a video was being circulated on social media since Sunday, showing the same man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the clashes.

“He has been nabbed by the Special Staff of the northwest district police,” the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, the family members of Sonu had resorted to stone pelting when the police went to their house for investigation.

“To probe the matter, a police team of north-west district had gone to the alleged shooter’s house on CD Park road to question his family members,” Rangnani said.

However, when the police reached there, the family members pelted two stones on them following which the police detained one person from the spot.