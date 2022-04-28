Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police arrest key accused from West Bengal

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one person from West Bengal who is said to be a key accused in the April 16 communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, official sources said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Farid alias Nilu, was arrested from his relative’s place at Tamluk in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Official sources said that a team of the Special Cell has already left West Bengal for Delhi along with the accused.

The sources further said that Farid is accused of instigating the violence in Jahangirpuri.

“Soon after the violence, he left Delhi and went to West Bengal to evade arrest,” the sources said.

Communal clashes had erupted in the Jahangirpuri area in northwest Delhi on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured.

The police have till now arrested 39 people besides apprehending two juveniles, while one of the arrested person’s relative was bound down for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has revealed several accused’s previous involvement in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused — Md Ansar — whose pictures of flaunting a lavish lifestyle has even forced the Delhi Police to seek ED’s help in the matter.

Sources claimed that Farid had some connection with Ansar.