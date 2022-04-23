Judicial system should be Indianised; Process shouldn’t be like wedding mantras: CJI

Chennai: The Indian justice delivery system should be Indianised for the benefit of the country’s population, said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday.

He also said people should relate and understand the practices, procedures of the courts, the development of the case and efforts should be made towards that.

“It should not be like chanting of mantras in a wedding which most of us do not understand,” Ramana said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying function at the Madras High Court here, Ramana stated that Indian people look up to the judiciary in times of distress with a firm belief that their rights will be protected by the courts.

Ramana said it is necessary to contemplate on how to improve the functioning of the judiciary and reach out to the people to fulfill their judicial needs.

“This is precisely why I have been a strong proponent of Indianisation of the justice delivery system,” he said.

According to him, Indianisation of the justice delivery system is a moulding of the judicial system for the benefit of Indian people and is a multi-dimensional concept.

“It calls for inclusivity, providing access to people to participate in the proceedings, removal of language barriers, reforms in practice and procedure, development of infrastructure, filling up of vacancies, augmenting the strength of judiciary and so on,” he said.

He said a Judicial Infrastructure Authority both at the national and state level should be set up to implement a National Court Development Project.

“I have sent a comprehensive proposal to the Government of India. It is pending with the Government,” Ramana said.

On the judicial vacancies, he said a proposal has been sent to the central government – to increase the sanctioned strength of judges and fill up the vacancies.

Another issue of Indianisation of the judicial system is the language used in the court.