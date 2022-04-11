Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from Assam’s Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Assam police have recovered a large cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition from Assams Kokrajhar district, officials said on Monday.

A police officer said that acting on a tip-off about some sophisticated weapons kept hidden in Ultapani and Selekaguri forest areas Kokrajhar district, a search operation was launched which led to the recovery of three AK-56, one AK-47, one sniper, one M-16 rifle, one Serili rifle, four magazines and 130 rounds of AK series ammunition.

The arms and ammunition reportedly belonged to former militants of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) and United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB).

The three-day long operation, which was commanded by Kokrajhar district Superintendent of Police Prateek V

Thube, was launched on Saturday and ended on Monday.

The use of these weapons could have led to various illegal activities in the Bodo Territorial Regions (BTR) and the people of BTR appreciated the prompt action by the police.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, appreciated the success of the police in the sensitive Kokrajhar district.

With the surrender of a large number of extremists in the past two years, Bodo militancy has been more or less tamed in BTR in western Assam comprising the four districts of Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Kokrajhar.