Lavrov meets Modi, apprises him of Ukraine crisis, bilateral initiatives

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and apprised him about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The meeting lasted for 40 minutes and Lavrov also informed the Prime Minister about various bilateral initiatives.

He, thereafter, left the Prime Minister Office’s but got stuck slightly in a traffic jam for a few minutes on way to the IGI airport to fly back to Moscow.

Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Modi, Lavrov has said US pressure would not affect the India-Russia relationship and added if India wants to mediate for resolution to the Ukraine problem, such a process can be supported.

Lavrov was on a two-day visit to India where he held deliberations with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar over crude oil offer, rupee-ruble payment, ongoing arms deals, Ukraine crisis, and the situation in Afghanistan and Iran.

About India playing a bigger role in the Ukraine crisis, Lavrov said: “India is an important and serious country. If India plays that role that provides resolution, India as our common partner.. we are for the security guarantee of Ukraine.. West has ignored it’s responsibility…If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems.. can support such a process.”

On India’s view on the Ukraine crisis, he said that India’s foreign policy is guided by its independent position.

“I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners.”

India has stayed neutral on seven Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations.

Lavrov categorically said Russia’s aim in Ukraine is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia.