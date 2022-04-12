‘Lock Upp’: Mandana in spat with Kaaranvir

Mumbai: Actress Mandana Karimi had an argument with fellow ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Kaaranvir Bohra in the reality show.

An argument sparks off between Kaaranvir and Mandana as Anjali and Zeeshan tell Kaaranvir that Mandana told them that she felt uncomfortable because Kaaranvir used to call her for script reading and she denied it a lot many times.

When Kaaranvir confronts Mandana, she says she hasn’t said any such thing and the fight continues.

Kaaranvir also slams her by saying “Dont lie to me because Zeeshan wouldn’t lie to me as he is keeping his roza (fast) as it’s Ramzaan.”

Mandana had earlier said that she had an abortion and also opened up about her relationship with a well-known director.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.