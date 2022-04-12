Malnutrition is often a result of lack of knowledge, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Stressing the need for spreading awareness about the balanced diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that malnutrition is often a result of lack of knowledge about food rather than the lack of food itself.

Modi virtually inaugurated the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat. He also performed the Bhumipujan of Hiramani ArogyaDham of Jansahayak Trust during the event. Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel was among those present on the occasion.

“It has been the nature of Gujarat to contribute in the field of health, education and nutrition. All communities play their part as per their capacity and Patidar community is never left behind in fulfilling their role for the society,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Goddess of prosperity Maa Annapurna is deeply revered by all and specially by the Patidar Community which is deeply connected with the realities of everyday life. “The statue of Maa Annapurna was brought back from Canada to Kashi recently. Dozens of such symbols of our culture have been brought back from abroad in the last few years,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in our culture, food, health and education is always given great importance and today, Shri Annapurnadham has expanded these elements. The Prime Minister said that the central government has started the facility of free dialysis in district hospitals.

Praising the ‘soft but determined’ Chief Minister for his leadership and emphasis on natural farming, the Prime Minister asked the gathering to push for natural farming wherever possible.

The Prime Minister further noted the rich tradition of development in Gujarat where ever new standards of development have been laid. “This tradition of development is being taken forward by the Chief Minister.”

He mentioned that in ‘Statue of Unity’ India has paid a great homage to Sardar Patel, whose name has reached all over the globe.

The Prime Minister said that in Gujarat, which is the land of Maa Annapurna, there should not be any place for malnutrition. He said that often malnutrition is also due to ignorance and stressed the need for spreading awareness about the balanced diet.

Terming food as the first step in the direction of health, the Prime Minister said malnutrition is often a result of lack of knowledge about food rather than the lack of food itself.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that during the pandemic, the government ensured free foodgrain for more than 80 crore people.

Referring to his talk to the US president Monday night, Modi said that he told the US President that if WTO rules are relaxed to permit, India can offer foodgrains for sending to other countries. “By the grace of Maa Annapurna Indian farmers are already taking care of the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister praised the vaccination campaign in Gujarat. He also reiterated the need to promote skill development as per the needs of latest trends of industrial development.

Referring to the initial impetus of creating pharmacy college that led to the state’s preeminent role in the pharma industry, he said that efforts of community and government in developing skill have multiplier effect.

“Gujarat should lead the country in achieving the standards of industry 4.0, as the state has the capability and temperament to do so,” he said.