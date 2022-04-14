Nagaland govt bars ‘mass casual leave’ stir of doctors

Kohima: In view of the three-day ‘mass casual leave’ agitation by Nagaland government doctors from April 18 demanding increase in superannuation age, the state government has decided not to approve any casual leave to the doctors, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary J Alam, in an order, said that no one shall be granted casual leave from April 18 to 20, when the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) has called upon its members to proceed on mass casual leave in pursuance of its demands for increase in superannuation age from 60 to 62 years.

He held an meeting with the leaders of the NIDA on Wednesday and sought to persuade them to withdraw their decision but the meeting was inconclusive.

An official statement said that Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968 prohibits government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave or in any way, abet any form of strike.

“There is no statutory provision empowering the employees to go on strike. The Supreme Court has also in several judgments agreed that going on strike is a grave misconduct under the Conduct Rules and should be dealt with, in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Noting that maintenance of public health and sanitation including hospitals and dispensaries are essential services under the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978, the statement said that the proposed mass casual leave is likely to cause severe disruption in medical care and public health services and is, therefore, liable to endanger the lives, health and security of the people of the state.

This will tantamount to violating the provisions of the Act and invite penal action, it said.

The Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare shall also issue directions to all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendent of various hospitals, controlling officers in the district, sub-district, hospital level not to approve casual leave of any officers during the period of April 18 to 20 and if already granted, to recall or revoke the leave.

“Any resort to illegal means of agitation shall be viewed seriously and besides deduction of salary on the principle of ‘no work, no pay,’ participants shall also be liable to disciplinary action for grave violation of Conduct Rules. In addition, the participants in the strike or agitation would also be liable for appropriate action under provisions of the law,” the statement said.