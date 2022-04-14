Now Trinamool MP Saugata Roy contradicts Mamata’s comments on Hanskhali minor rape

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, another senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy on Thursday contradicted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement on a Hanskhali minor’s rape and death case.

Three-time MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, Roy indirectly contradicted the chief minister’s “minor incident” and “love-angle” connection to the rape of a minor girl, who died later, in Hanskhali of Nadia district.

While attending a public programme here, Roy said that with a woman chief minister even a single incident of crime against a single woman is simply unacceptable. “We are all worried about the incidents of women’s abuse. A zero- tolerance approach should be adopted in such cases. Even a single incident of women abuse is a matter of shame for a state with a women chief minister. This should not be tolerated and immediate action should be taken after such incidents. I am sure that police will look into the matter,” Roy said.

On April 12, Mahua Moitra said that “consensual sex with a minor, i.e., someone below 18 years of age, is rape as per the law and a crime”. She said this after visiting the residence of the minor victim and interacting with the members of her family.

“As a party MP, all I want to say is that I am totally against such incidents. I cannot speak of others. But I will not tolerate such things,” Moitra said.

As per the Prevention of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, even ‘consensual sex is considered rape if it involves a minor girl’.

Opposition party leaders from the BJP, CPI-M and Congress hailed Saugata Roy for being outspoken on this issue and said that Roy has spoken like a responsible parliamentarian. However, they also said that Roy should directly speak to the chief minister on this issue.

“Whatever he has said is right. But he should say this to his party supremo Mamata Banerjee and ask her to stop the lawless situation in the state. Until and unless he does that, it seems his comments are an attempt to play to the gallery,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The chief minister had said, “What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed.”