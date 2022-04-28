Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on Modi’s visit to J&K: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA’s response came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had termed Modi’s recent visit to Jammu as “staged”.

“I do not understand the word ‘staged’ that Shehbaz Sharif used. Everyone knows about the changes in J&K. It means they are trying to present a view that the visit did not take place. Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan commenting on this matter is wrong,” MEA spokesperson Arndam Bagchi said.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome in J&K on April 24 and therefore Pakistan’s statement on the PM’s visit was absolutely inappropriate.

Responding to a question on the government’s efforts to launch new Vande Bharat trains, Bagchi informed that the plans have been stalled due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as some components of these trains are made in Ukraine.

However, he added that the government has been exploring alternate options such as supply from other countries.

India had placed an order for 36,000 wheels at a cost of $16 million with a Ukraine-based firm for Vande Bharat trains.

On whether the Russia-Ukraine war will be discussed during Modi’s visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2-4, Bagchi said. “We would have to wait and see how it goes; it is early for us to say anything as of now.”