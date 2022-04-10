PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, other schemes giving new strength to farmers: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of our country.

Underlining the strength of farmers, he said that when farmers become stronger, the nation prospers.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “The country is proud of our farmers. The stronger they are, the more prosperous the new India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of the country.”

The Prime Minister shared information about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes. According to information shared, Rs 1.82 lakh crore directly transferred to bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, annual assistance of Rs 6,000 for all the farmers and during Covid pandemic Rs 1,30 lakh crore was transferred which especially benefited small farmers.

Rs 8,585 crore loan has been approved for 11,632 projects for agricultural basic infrastructure projects.

All the APMC mandis (markets) have been digitally integrated in which 1.73 crore farmers registered and Rs 1,87 lakh crore of trade took place on eNAM.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal, which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

On the occasion of party 42nd foundation day, the BJP is observing social justice fortnight from April 6 to April 20. From April 7, the party is highlighting one government scheme and its benefits everyday. On Sunday they highlighted PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.