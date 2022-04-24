Pulwama operation big success, says IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar termed Sunday’s operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which three LeT terrorists were killed a big success and congratulated the joint forces for carrying it out in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

Police said based on specific input generated by Pulwama police regarding presence of terrorists in Pahoo area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and army.

During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on, the CRPF also joined the operation.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said.

They have been identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan (Deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit), Abu Huzaifa aliasA Haqqani (Pakistani terrorist) and Natish Wani alias Haider resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

“As per police records, all the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

“Pertinently, the killed terrorist Arif Hazar was a categorised terrorist, active since March 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities besides… several cases were registered against him in Srinagar city.

“He was involved in killing of Inspector Parvez in front of a mosque at Menganwari Nowgam on June 22, 2021, killing of PSI Arshid Ahmad Mir near PS Khanyar on September 12, 2021, killing of police personnel Javaid Ahmad at Saidapora Eidgah on June 17, 2021, killing of mobile shop owner Umar Nazir Bhat at Main Chowk Habba Kadal on June 23, 2021, killing of civilian Mohammad Shafi Dar at SD Colony Batamaloo, killing of civilian Rouf Ahmad Khan outside his house at Mejinpora Safakadal on December 22, 2021.

“Besides, he was also involved in grenade attacks on police patrolling party at Safakadal and joint Naka party at Rainawari. Moreover, he alongwith his associates was also involved in an attack on a BJP leader’s residence at Aribagh, Nowgam Srinagar. In this terror attack, one police personnel Rameez Raja attained martyrdom and his service rifle was also snatched. He was also involved in attack on two outside labourers at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam on April 22, 2022,” police said.

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.