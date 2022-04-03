Raj Thackeray launches frontal attack on Uddhav at MNS rally

Mumbai: A huge political row was ignited in the state on Sunday after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray’s stinging direct attack on his estranged cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and attempt to stake a claim on Hindutva, at his large Gudi Padwa day rally, here late Saturday night.

Raj Thackeray slammed chief minister Uddhav for not respecting the peoples’ mandate in favour of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Assembly elections and choosing to ally with Nationalist Congress Party-Congress to head the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“He has betrayed the peoples’ verdict. He claims there was a closed-door understanding with Amit Shah to share the post of CM. Why he remembered it only after the elections,” boomed Raj.

He also targeted Congress and NCP Presidents on various counts, blaming the latter for introducing divisive politics in the state after launching the NCP.

On Saturday, Raj Thackeray urged the gathering of ‘Hindus’ “not to forget” his sermons, give an opportunity to the MNS to rule the state 2024 and help take it towards progress.

He also demanded that the MVA government should immediately ban loudspeakers at mosques or he would counter them by playing Hanuman Chalisa at double volume near the mosques.

As expected, top MVA leaders starting with Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Congress’ Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Atul Londhe, ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and others clobbered Raj Thackeray for his unbridled remarks.

Surprisingly, Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – which recently sought an alliance with the MVA but was spurned – issued a gag order on his party from reacting to the MNS chief’s comments.