Sex racket busted in Delhi; one woman rescued

New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police from a sex racket that was being operated from a massage parlour in north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the Commission had received a complaint on Monday regarding the sex racket being run inside a massage parlour. The complaint also mentioned of an attempt to rape a 27-year-old woman there.

“Upon receiving the complaint, a team of the Commission immediately reached there along with Delhi Police and rescued the lady,” the DCW said.

The woman told the Commission that she went to ‘Gateway Massage Parlour, Neetika Tower, Azadpur’ in search of employment.

The woman said she was given some intoxicant after which she began losing her senses. Thereafter, she was taken inside a room where there was a nude couple. She alleged that someone tried to rape her in that room.

The Commission also sought details of the accused persons arrested and girls rescued from the massage parlour.

The Commission asked police and MCD the steps taken to seal the premises where the sex racket was being run.