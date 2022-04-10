Terror funding case: J&K SIA raids multiple locations in Delhi

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital in connection with a terror funding case, sources said.

The SIA was constituted in November last year to investigate cases connected with militancy and secession and to act as the nodal agency for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

According to the sources, the agency was following a trail of some Overground Workers (OGWs) in a terror funding related case and chasing them the sleuths of SIA conducted multiple searches in at least five locations in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, the raids are also being conducted in neighbouring Faridabad and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that SIA has not officially informed the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police.

Earlier, two months back in February, in a major crackdown against the militant supporters in Kashmir, the newly-formed investigating agency SIA had arrested 10 OGWs for their alleged affiliation with Jaish-e-Mohammad.