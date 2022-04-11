Thrissur Catholic Church slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: In a damning article in its publication, the Thrissur Archdiocese of the powerful Catholic Church has slammed the ways and the functioning of the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

The article which appeared in its publication, ‘Catholic Sabha’ had the title “Is the Congress party distancing itself from the proposed national alternative.”

It takes on Rahul Gandhi, stating that he says he is not becoming the president, but is taking all the important decisions and is controlling everything. This is not acceptable to the public as this is double standard.

It states that just having the name Gandhi does not mean anything and a victory is not guaranteed due to it.

If this is not understood then from a secular democratic country, India will slip into ‘Hindusthan’ of the Sangh Parivar forces and that’s what is becoming clear after the recent assembly polls.

The article points out that the present factional feud in the Kerala unit of the Congress will speed up the implementation of the BJP slogan, “Congress Mukt Bharat”. From what is seen, it appears that the AAP has taken over as the national alternative to the BJP.

The Thrissur Catholic diocese among the various Catholic dioceses is the strongest in the state and has always been politically active. It was the late Congress chief minister K. Karunakaran who used to manage it well, but after his death the diocese has started to play political games quite well and political leaders from all the leading parties are making a beeline to its headquarters.

According to the census report, of the 33.4 million Kerala population, Christians number 61.41 lakh (29.94 lakh males and 31.47 lakh females).

Of this the Catholics constitute around 50 per cent, followed by almost a dozen Churches practising various rights.