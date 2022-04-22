Published On: Fri, Apr 22nd, 2022

Top LeT commander among 4 terrorists killed in J&K’s Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started on Thursday between terrorists and security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter

Among those killed is top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

“Another terrorist killed (Total 04). Operation in progress,” police said.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered by the security forces from where LeT commander was neutralised, said an offficial.

