Two JeM terrorists killed, security officer martyred in terror attacks in Jammu’s Sunjwan area

Jammu: Two terrorists and a security personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a CISF bus leading to a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu in Jalalabad locality of Sunjwan area on Friday morning. Nine security personnel were also injured in the gunfight, said an official.

“Two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists planning suicide attacks killed. This is part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu & sabotage the PM’s visit to the region,” said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

The slain terrorists were affiliates of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and are believed to have infiltrated from across the international border recently.

The two terrorists killed here early Friday were part of a suicide squad from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and their infiltration could be a “big conspiracy” to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said after the operation.

“1 satellite phone, 2 AK-47 rifles, heavy ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists. It seems that both the slain terrorists were Fidayeen,” said the police official.

“Search operation going on,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone told reporters.