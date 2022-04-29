Two more held by NCB in Shaheen Bagh drug haul case

New Delhi: In a latest development in connection with NCB’s raid in the residential premises in the national capital’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar where 50 kg heroin and 47 kg suspected narcotics worth Rs over 300 crore was seized, two more persons were arrested by the NCB on Friday.

The NCB has claimed that the racket has links with Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Middle East.

SN Pradhan, the Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that narco terrorism module could be behind the entire case.

On Thursday, following a tip-off an NCB team raided the specified locations and recovered 50 kg high quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, Rs 30 lakh cash, cash counting machines and other incriminating material. The contraband was stored inside bag packs and jute sacks. One person was arrested during this raid.

“The seized heroin originated in Afghanistan and the drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala. The seized contraband was packed inside online shopping store packets,” the official had said.

“During investigation, it was revealed that an India-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi/NCR or the neighbouring states, seems to be connected to the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing heroin locally,” NCB Deputy Director General (Operations), Sanjay Kumar Singh had said.

According to him, these syndicates have been smuggling goods into India through maritime as well as land border routes.

“Heroin was smuggled in with various legitimate goods and was later extracted from those goods by the Indian counterparts with the help of some Afghan nationals,” the DDG had claimed.

Raids were being conducted since Thursday and some were underway to bust the entire network.

The syndicate was found to be connected with the drug traffickers in entire North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.